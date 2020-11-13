Sportswire: Pirates looking for coaches; Cabrillo High looking for JV baseball coach; Hancock looking for runners

Pirates looking for coaches

Santa Ynez High School is on the lookout for two head coaches.

The Pirates are in need of a varsity softball head coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach.

Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.

Pirates boosters open up football fundraising campaign

The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters Club is selling advertisements for the football stadium as the season approaches.

"Pirate Football is on schedule to start in January and we are preparing for a 10-game regular season with 5 home games," the boosters said in a press release. "While we are still uncertain as to the rules for fan attendance within the stadium, we want you to know that we are also fully committed to the season and will do everything possible to invest your sponsorship dollars effectively to help drive favorable business results for you and your organization."

The boosters are offering a Black & Orange Board online package, a souvenir program, a stadium banner program and the Rio Special, which includes an ad broadcast on the radio during games, a full-page, full color ad in the souvenir program, a stadium banner, a Black & Orange package and PA announcer shoutout.

"From all of us at SY Pirate Football Boosters, our coaches, and our players, please know we appreciate your ongoing support and everything you do for our program. Like you, we can't wait to get back in the game!" the group said in its release.