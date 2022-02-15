In several key spots, first-year St. Joseph baseball coach Bryan Madsen said, the Knights are as green as the St. Joseph school colors.

“Four of our starters are underclassmen,” Madsen said after Lompoc beat St. Joseph 5-2 in a scrimmage at St. Joseph Saturday.

The St. Joseph underclassmen starters are Caden Cuccia, Jayden Cervantez, Jack Ferguson and Niko Peinado.

“Niko is a freshman who will pitch a lot for us,” said Madsen, who came to St. Joseph from the Arroyo Grande baseball program, in which he coached for eight years.

His current team is trying to rebound from a 2021 in which the Knights went 8-18, including 3–15 in the Mountain League.

Madsen said the Knights are counting on big things from Chris Miller, once Miller becomes available. Miller is a senior transfer from Righetti who suffered a broken leg during the Oct. 8 game at Arroyo Grande.

Since Miller is a transfer, “He’ll be eligible March 25,” said Madsen.

“Chris will be a big part of what we do. He’ll play a little bit of third base, a little bit of first, he’ll come out of my bullpen.”

Two Lompoc runs scored on passed balls last weekend. Another came in on a two-base throwing error on a pickoff try at first.

The Knights struck out nine times.

“We’re better than what we showed today,” Madsen said afterward. “We didn’t do a good job of putting pressure on their defense with two strikes.”

Though they are underclassmen, Cuccia and Cervantes were regular pitchers last year. Cuccia was a quarterback and receiver for the 2021 St. Joseph football team that won another Mountain League championship.

Travis Royal, Charlie Ward and A.J. Simmons are other returning regulars, though Simmons played last season at Cabrillo.

“A.J. will go to Webster College next year,” said Madsen.

St. Joseph got good work from several pitchers Saturday. Cuccia set Lompoc down in order in the second and struck out two in his inning of work. Nick Winn pitched a perfect sixth inning. Peinado worked a three up, three down seventh and struck out two.

When Peinado isn’t pitching, Madsen said, the freshman will share catching time with Tyler Sheldon.

The Knights are set to host Cabrillo Wednesday in their season opener. The Knights then travel to play at Kerman in a non-league game on Friday. They will then play in the SoCal PBR Tournament at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano next week.

The Knights will play in the Mountain League against San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and rival Righetti. The teams are set to play mostly three-game series on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.