Lemoore out-scored St. Joseph 18-2 in the third quarter of Friday's playoff game.
Luckily for the Knights, they had already built up a 24-point lead at halftime and had enough composure to regroup in the fourth quarter to pull out a 79-63 win over the Tigers.
St. Joseph, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, advances to the semifinals in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. The Knights will host No. 6 seed Porterville. The game is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday night in Orcutt.
The Knights are a young team, starting three sophomores and two freshmen.
Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, finished with a team-high 24 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter. Gifti Tefera, another sophomore, had 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 16.
Freshman guard Avary Cain had 23 points for St. Joseph. Sophomore Maggie Perez started and provided key rebounding and play-making for the Knights.
The Tigers were able to stay in it by knocking down 15 3-pointers in the game.
Alexa Silva sank six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Jayda Brown had four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
"Our goal was defense tonight and we struggled a little bit, giving up some 3s," St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos said. "We are young and we're just trying to keep up the consistency. It's going to be a journey. But we came together in the end."
Riezebos felt Tefera's and Kpetikou's size was key against the undersized Tigers.
"Gifti and Candace really helped us take control. We have a height advantage and they really stepped up tonight," Riezebos said. "The guards were doing their job but Gifti and Candace really stepped up tonight."
Now the Knights turn their attention to Porterville, which knocked them out of the postseason last year in a 79-30 result.
"It was a rough game, but I think it's going to be a good matchup," Riezebos said of facing the Panthers Tuesday in the semis.
Porterville is 10-3 on the season. The Panthers made the semifinals after upsetting third-seeded Arvin 52-37 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. They started the playoffs with a 62-48 win over Reedley Immanuel in the first round Tuesday.
The other Division 3 semifinal features top-seeded Fresno Roosevelt facing Tollhouse Sierra, the fifth seed.
