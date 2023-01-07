Orcutt Academy gave St. Joseph a run in the first half Friday night, but eventually one of the top-ranked girls basketball teams in the CIF Central Section gave itself some breathing room.

Khaelii Robertson gave Orcutt Academy a brief 10-9 lead with a basket at the 2:58 mark of the first quarter, but St. Joseph rode a shutdown defense in the second and eventually pulled away for a 62-49 Mountain League win at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

St. Joseph moved to 13-3, 2-0. Orcutt Academy is 11-3, 1-1.

Standout junior St. Joseph guard Avary Cain simply took over the game for the last part of the first quarter and a good part of the second, and that's part of the reason the Knights won fairly comfortably.

Driving hard to the basket and making contested shots in the lane, one while falling away from the basket, Cain scored 12 of St. Joseph's last 22 points of the first half after the Spartans took that 10-9 lead. St. Joseph led 31-19 at halftime.

"No, I'd never hit the floor that much before," Cain said afterward. "That was the first time."

Cain and fellow St. Joseph guard Kai Oani sparked a hard-charging St. Joseph press that kept Orcutt Academy to six second-quarter points. Leading just 19-15 at the 6:55 mark of the second quarter, the Knights pulled into a 31-19 halftime lead. They got eight points in the last 3:20 before the break, four from Cane, two from Annalyssa Cota and two from Mia Mautautia.

After Cane scored 15 points in the first half, she got some scoring help in the second. The Spartans kept Washington State signee Candace Kpetikou scoreless in the first half, but the 6-foot-4 St. Joseph center, who had a solid game on defense, scored seven points after intermission.

The Spartans, led by 6-2 freshman center Elizabeth Johnson, kept coming at the Knights but, with Cain on the bench, St. Joseph got some key baskets from other players the last part of the third quarter. Cota hit St. Joseph's first 3 of the game and scored five of St. Joseph's 11 points the last part of the third. Kpetikou scored four more and Matautia had two.

Oani hit two 3's and Gifti Tefera buried another as the Knights expanded their lead to 60-35 in the fourth. Cain and Kpetikou sat a good part of the last three minutes. The Spartans finished with a 14-2 run, with Johnson scoring 11 points.

Cain finished with 20 points, Oani had 13 and Matautia scored 10 in fairly balanced St. Joseph scoring.

Johnson finished with a game-high 24 points for the Spartans, with 19 of those coming in the second half. Robertson wound up with 13. The Spartans got some strong defense from Lylah Garcia and Diaminsol Malicdem.

"I am super proud of the way we played tonight," Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said afterward. "This team never game up. We had a hiccup in the second quarter, but the rest of the game we were even with them.

"St. Joseph is a great team, and playing them will only make us better."

On a scale of one to 10, "I'd give our defense a six," said Cain. "It was good at times, but we need to be more consistent with it."

As for the St. Joseph offense, Oani gave that a six as well. "We had good looks, we just need to knock them down," she said.

St. Joseph will play at cross-street rival Righetti at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Orcutt Academy will play Morro Bay at Lakeview Junior High School at 6:30 p.m. that night.