The St. Joseph girls soccer team has authoritatively played to its No. 1 seed and has played its way into the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.

The Knights (23-2-1) will take on No. 10 Bakersfield Centennial (15-10-4) Friday night at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium for the Division 2 title.

St. Joseph has rolled through these playoffs, out-scoring its opposition by a combined 16-2 in the Knights' first three playoff games. St. Joseph beat No. 5 Kingsburg 8-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals.

The Golden Hawks nailed down their spot in the divisional title game by winning 2-1 at No. 6 Clovis Tuesday night. Bakersfield Centennial edged No. 7 Fresno Bullard 3-2 on the road in the first round then beat No. 15 Lemoore 3-1 at home in the quarterfinals.

Senior midfielder Grace Mensah signed with Oregon in November, and she leads the St. Joseph offense going into this one. Mensah has 23 goals and 23 assists on the year for a Knights team that has out-scored its opposition by a combined 93-24 this year.

The Knights finished 11-2-1 in the Mountain League and shared the league title with San Luis Obispo.

Isabella Ruiz is second on the St. Joseph team in scoring with 19 goals this year. Zorah Coulibaly has 14 goals, and Marissa Jordan has racked up 12 goals and 13 assists.

The St. Joseph offense will go against a Centennial defense that has given up 30 goals this year. Golden Hawks Charlotte Mailer and Allison Freeland have 73 and 66 saves on the year respectively. Mailer has allowed a total of 20 goals, and Freeland has allowed eight.

Sophomore Lauryn Eldridge leads Centennial in scoring with 22 goals, and Ryann Tucker has 11. The Golden Hawks offense will go against a tough St. Joseph defense that Trinity Fuller and Abigail Zwilling help lead.

The Knights have two solid goalkeepers, Remy Waldron and back-up Annie Heybl. Waldron has allowed just 19 goals and has saved an average of 6.3 shots a game. Heybl has allowed just two goals in the 11 games she's played, and she has seven shutouts this season. Waldron has nine.

Centennial struggled in the South Yosemite-River League, finishing 1-6-1.