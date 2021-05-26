A one-of-a-kind class was honored Wednesday night.

St. Joseph's boys basketball team has a strong senior class, with four starters nearing graduation.

The Knights honored all five of their seniors on their roster before Wednesday's game against Righetti.

There's Juan Cisneros, the one senior who doesn't start for the Knights, along with Steven Vasquez, Sam Bazunga, Angel Ortiz and Jincho Rivera.

Ortiz played in his 118th game at St. Joseph. He's scored over 1,500 points in his career.

Rivera, who's committed to Chicago State, has played 73 games with the Knights and is over 1,200 career points.

Vasquez made his 114th career appearance for the Knights. He's scored over 1,100 career points and is the school's all-time leader in 3-point shots with over 200 makes.

Bazunga made his 95th appearance with the Knights and is nearing 1,000 career points.

Cisneros was honored with the start Wednesday as all five seniors were on the floor as the game began.

The Knights rolled to a 95-66 win over Righetti, improving to 24-2 on the season.

Righetti seniors Damian Simon, Richard Sanchez Maru and Damien San Juan were also honored before the game.

Righetti will host St. Joseph Thursday night for its senior night. Angel Durazo led the Warriors with 23 points and JT Trigueros added 16.

Vasquez scored a team-high 23 points all in the first half. He hit seven 3-pointers.

Bazunga had 16 points and sophomore Luis Marin added 11 points.

Thirteen Knights scored including Ramon Cota and Randy Telcide with their first varsity points.

Righetti hosts Thursday's game with tip scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 66, Righetti 36

The Knights showed they're going to be a force in the CIF Central Section playoffs with a convincing win over Righetti, which was leading the Mountain League title chase heading into the game.

St. Joseph star freshman Avary Cain had 25 points for the Knights.

Righetti entered the game 10-1 on the season and 8-1 in Mountain League, its only loss to Arroyo Grande.

St. Joseph 15-5 overall, but just 6-4 in league. The Knights struggled in league as Cain missed some time, but are a different team with a healthy Cain on the floor.

Another freshman, Kai Oani, was also strong for St. Joseph Wednesday.

The Knights led 43-12 at halftime.