The Hornets are getting one of the Central Coast's top linebackers.

St. Joseph senior Jayce Gamble made his commitment official during a small ceremony on his school's campus when he signed with Sacramento State on Tuesday afternoon.

Gamble was called up to varsity by Knights coach Pepe Villaseñor during his sophomore season and immediately locked down the starting spot.

Gamble will go to Sacramento State after leading the Knight defense this spring when St. Joseph went 5-0 and allowed just 20 points in those five games.

Sacramento State is growing into one of the better programs in the Big Sky Conference, winning the conference championship in 2019. The Hornets opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2021 spring season.

"Before COVID started, they were really interested in me and they kind of fell off when COVID started," Gamble said Tuesday. "Then we got the senior season in and I played my games and they called and said they wanted me."

Gamble said the Hornets didn't have a roster spot for him initially.

"Then some kids transferred out and they made it work," he said. "They offered a spot. That's how it went."

Villaseñor, the Knights' third-year coach who has led the Knights to Mountain League titles in three straight seasons, said "Gamble is not only a leader on the field, but in the classroom and in the community. I've been coaching for years and the amount of progress and development that he has shown within one year, due to his work ethic, is absolutely astonishing. That's why he's sitting here today."

Gamble says the coaching staff at Sacramento State, led by head coach Troy Taylor and defensive coordinator Andy Thompson, will have an eye on him once he gets to Sacramento to see how soon he'll be making an impact on the defense.

"They want to see how big I am and how I compete with everybody," Gamble said. "I know the guy in my position is a senior and is graduating this year. The second string is a junior and he just tore his ACL. So there's a need at my position and hopefully that can work out in my favor."

Gamble is familiar with the position he'll be filling with the Hornets. He says they employ a 'rush' linebacker spot that's a bit of a hybrid defensive end/linebacker.

"He blitzes off the edge and drops back in a coverage a few plays, but he's more of a hybrid defensive end," Gamble said. "That's more my style. I'm not great at dropping back in coverage, that's something I will be working on. It's a real good fit, it's the best thing for me."

Gamble added that seeing the Hornets' 2019 conference title wants him to "get out there and get one of my own."

The Hornets went 9-4 in Taylor's first season. He was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2019. They're set to play at Dixie State in St. George, Utah, on Sept. 4 in their opener. They'll host Northern Iowa on Sept. 11 before playing at Pac-12 member Cal on Sept. 18. The Hornets host conference foe Cal Poly on Nov. 6.

Gamble's athletic career at St. Joseph isn't quite over yet. He and his brother Ty are also some of the top golfers at the school. The Knights golf team won the Mountain League Finals last week and will play in a CIF Central Section tournament Thursday.

"I've been playing since I was 8. My grandpa is a big golfer," Gamble said. "He got me into it and I was just playing, messing around in high school then I got good at it. Me and my brother are leaving for CIF on Thursday and we just won at the league tournament last week. We're doing pretty good. Football is for sure my favorite sport.

"Nothing beats hitting people."