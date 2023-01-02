The St. Joseph girls basketball team (11-3) finished its pre-season with a 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada.
The Knights beat Downey 38-28 in their last tournament game Friday. That was the closest St. Joseph game of the tournament.
No tournament stats for the Knights were available. St. Joseph was set to start its Mountain League campaign with a Tuesday night game at Cabrillo.
Tulare Mid-Winter Classic
Nipomo (11-1) finished a 4-0 run through the tournament by beating Mission Prep 74-54 in the championship game.
Titans senior Makennah Simonson was the tournament MVP for the second straight year. Nipomo sophomore Belle Simonson joined her on the All-Tournament Team.
Nipomo was set to host Righetti Tuesday night in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
Pioneer Valley 41, Visalia Central Valley Christian 31
The Panthers finished their pre-season 2-8 by beating the Cavaliers for the second time in the tournament.
Pioneer Valley will start its Ocean League campaign with a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday night at Santa Maria.
At another out-of-town tournament, Santa Ynez (6-8) won its last two games. The Pirates will play at Lompoc at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the Ocean League opener for both teams.
Boys basketball
Santa Barbara Tournament
Righetti (5-6) had a rough time at this tourney, losing all four games. Hanford Sierra Pacific beat the Warriors 84-55 Friday in Righetti's last tournament appearance.
The Warriors will host Lompoc at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night in their Mountain League opener.
Pioneer Valley wins
In an out-of-town tournament, the Panthers (1-13) posted their first win of the season, edging Delano 52-50 Friday night.
Pioneer Valley (0-1 Mountain League) will host Mission Prep at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a league game.
Santa Ynez wrestlers Santino Alvaro, Fernando Nunez and Ben Flores all earned medals at The Bash tournament at Farmersville High School. The tourney took place last Thursday and Friday.
Antino was the runner-up at 132 pounds, winning his first three matches by fall before losing in the championship match. After dropping his first match, Nunez wound up 4-2, finished the tournament with a win and placed seventh in the 160-pound division.
Flores went 3-3 and wound up eighth in a tough 152-pound division.
The Santa Ynez girls team wrestled at the Queen of the Hill Tournament in Corona last Thursday and Friday.
"The Queen of the Hill is one of the highest-level tournaments in the state, and our Lady Pirates were excited to see top-level competition," a team news release said.
"With a young team, we did not have any athletes place but look forward to attending again next year with a more seasoned and developed squad."