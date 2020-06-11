St. Joseph pitcher Hunter Barnhart selected by Tampa Bay Rays in third round of MLB Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Joseph High School pitcher Hunter Barnhart was selected with the 96th overall pick in Thursday's MLB Draft.

Barnhart had 18 strikeouts in 11 innings with a 0.64 ERA this year, making a pair of starts in a shortened spring season. Scouts filled the backstop bleachers at all of Barnhart's pitching performances during this truncated spring season.

The Knights were 3-3 when play was suspended and ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Barnhart led the Knights to a Mountain League championship in football in the fall after pitching for St. Joseph in the spring of 2019. He spent his first two-plus high school seasons at Paso Robles, which is his hometown. He has signed with Arizona State for baseball and will now have to choose between signing with the Rays or following through with his commitment to the Sun Devils. The slotted value of the pick was reported to be $604,800.

Barnhart is the second St. Joseph baseball player to be drafted, joining Bill Simas (1990). Former Knight Doug Bernier made the majors after being undrafted.

At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Barnhart's fastball can touch 96 mph at times, though it typically sits between 91-94. He throws a plus-curveball that projects to be a major league out pitch. He has the makeup of a starter.