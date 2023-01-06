The St. Joseph boys basketball team got off to a good start in its trip to New Orleans.
Tounde Yessoufou popped in 28 points, Julius Price scored 17 and the Knights routed New Orleans Edna Carr 72-47 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans Thursday.
Yessoufou made 11 of his 17 shots from the floor. He also racked up eight rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Price connected on seven of his 12 shots from the floor. Caedin Hamilton snared eight rebounds for the Knights, and Luis Marin had five assists.
The Knights moved to 10-3 Thursday. The Cougars slipped to 5-7. St. Joseph was slated to play tournament games Friday and Saturday.