It wasn't easy and it certainly wasn't pretty, but the Knights got their second straight victory.

St. Joseph's football team survived San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's 28-27 Friday night, improving to 2-3 on the season.

The Knights stopped the Tartans' two-point conversion attempt with 2:21 left in the game and ran the ball effectively enough to run out the clock thereafter, clinching the game on a fourth-and-3 run from Anthony Moreno.

It was a bit of a new-look team on the field for the Knights Friday as a handful of players made their debuts after sitting out the first four games due to CIF transfer rules. St. Joseph deployed starters Chris Miller, Carter Vargas, Erwin Taomi and Joaquin Cuevas for the first time this season Friday.

"There were some nerves from those kids," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor said. "They made some of the mistakes that we were making earlier in the year with the younger players. There was a lot of adrenaline running, but I'm very grateful and excited how everyone contributed."

The Knights needed all of them against the Tartans.

"You've heard it a million times, 'A victory, no matter what, you have to rejoice in it,'" Villasenor added. "That’s because I know how hard this coaching staff and these kids work. There are a million things popping in my head that I know we have to fix in order to be successful and be sound. St. Margaret's fought to the end and they were short-handed. But we have to be more disciplined if we're going to be successful throughout league."

St. Joseph led 7-0 after the first quarter Friday, striking first on a 25-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Caden Cuccia to receiver Travis Royal. The Knights went up 14-0 on a 14-yard Malakai Langley touchdown run with 5:51 left in the first half.

From there, though, the Knights were trying to just stay out of their own way.

St. Margaret's cut the lead to 14-7 on a pass from Max Ruff to William Stahl on a lob near the end zone with 1:51 left before half.

St. Joseph took that lead into half, but didn't keep it very long in the third quarter. On the opening possession, the Knights were forced to punt and there was a low snap to punter Chris Miller, who picked up the ball and tried to stay out of his own end zone and was tackled at the six-yard line. A play later, Ruff found Tyler Matthews on a quick hitter near the goal line and Matthews bounced into the end zone, tying the score at 14.

Langley took the ensuing kickoff, bobbled it and then raced past every St. Margaret's player on the field for what appeared to be a 95-yard kick return touchdown. But the play was negated by a block in the back penalty.

The Knights would eventually score on the possession anyway when the sophomore Vargas, the younger brother of former St. Joseph standout Jayden Vargas, ripped off a dazzling 41-yard touchdown run where he made multiple defenders miss.

St. Joseph took a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter, but, again, the Knights would not keep it for long.

St. Joseph forced a punt, but a late flag came in when St. Margaret's kicker went to the turf. On fourth-and-10, the Knights were hit with a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty, giving the Tartans a first down. On the very next play, Ruff found Derek Smith on a 40-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 with 11:07 left.

St. Joseph's ground attack continued to enforce its will on the Tartans, with Langley getting the Knights into scoring position. St. Joseph backed itself up with back-to-back false start penalties, creating a third-and-goal scenario from the 17. Cuccia hit Darian Mensah with a deep in route near the 1, setting up a fourth-and-goal from a yard out. Anthony Moreno punched in the short touchdown to give St. Joseph a 28-21 lead with 6:01 remaining on the clock.

The Tartans marched down the field and scored on a pass from Ruff to William Stahl, where Stahl caught a pass over the middle and rumbled through a trio of St. Joseph defenders to score. The Tartans elected to go for two and the lead.

Ruff passed to Smith on a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage and Smith immediately squared his shoulders and turned up field. Oscar Magallon got a piece of Smith near the 3 before Andrew Cecchi and Gage Mussel both collided with Smith just before the goal line. Officials paused and ruled Smith short. Video of the play appears to show the officials made the right call as Smith’s knee hits with the ball short of the goalline.

St. Joseph got the ball back with over two minutes left and got the ball to midfield before the drive stalled. Facing a fourth-and-three with 45 seconds left in the game, Villasenor elected to go for it, handing the ball to the senior Moreno, who broke through the defense on a 25-yard scamper to secure a first down and the win.

St. Joseph is now 2-3 on the year and starts Mountain League play Friday with a home game against Paso Robles (2-2).

St. Joseph lost its first three games of the season, falling at Charter Oak, Bakersfield Frontier and Bakersfield Centennial. But they throttled San Jose Santa Teresa on Sept. 17 and did just enough to beat St. Margaret's on Friday.