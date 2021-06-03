The Knights braved 106-degree temperatures to claim the CIF championship Wednesday.

St. Joseph's girls golf team pulled out a six-stroke win to capture the Central Section Division 2 championship in Lemoore then.

The Knights won with a score of 457, just in front of second-place Fresno Central, which finished with a score of 463.

The Knights were led by Bella Aldridge, who shot 85 over 18 holes at the Lemoore Golf Course. The rest of the St. Joseph scorers were Annie Heybl (87), Kaitlyn Nuñez (89), Lita Mahoney (97) and Mackenzie Taylor (99). Macie Taylor also competed for the Knights and shot 103.

Central was led by Emily Vang's score of 85. Myndi Xiong (88), Mak Bea (93), Ava Rogers (95) and Lily Xiong (102) also scored for the Grizzlies.

Orcutt Academy competed at the divisional finals and finished seventh with a score of 509. The Spartans were led by Danica Black's 96. Melissa Burns (98), Lauren McClung (98), Kariss Whitford (99) and Luna Sahagun (118) also scored for the Spartans.

"I think what did it for us was our depth," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "We had three girls in the 80s. What I saw were some pretty good golfers, but no team was as deep as us."

Fosdick said it's the first CIF title for a girls golf team at St. Joseph High School. The Knights' boys golf team won a CIF Central Section title in 2019 and was playing in the championship Thursday.

Throughout the season, just about every St. Joseph golfer has led the team in a match as the Knights won the Ocean League title and didn't drop a league dual all season.

"That's what the whole season has been about," Fosdick said. "Our top seven players have all been contributing all season."

The girls golf season was delayed before it ultimately started in February. When the season teed off, players, coaches and parents weren't sure what would happen in terms of league or CIF finals. Everything came together in the end.

"That was very cool. The girls and even the parents said that this (championship) made their year," Fosdick said. "Finally getting to play and winning it made the year. Hopefully it’ll go back to normal in the fall."

The season isn't quite over yet either as three of the top scorers, Aldridge, Heyble and Nuñez, will be advancing to the CIF Central Section Individual Tournament set for Monday at Madera Country Club near Fresno.

Righetti senior Claire Alford, with a score of 76, is the fourth overall qualifier from the tournament. Stockdale's Iris Han (70) is the top qualifier.

Pioneer Valley finishes in fourth

The Panthers girls golf team competed in the Division 3 tournament on Wednesday and took fourth place. The tournament was won by Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, which shot a team score of 459.

The Panthers shot 539. They were led by Carmen Guerrero's 103. Marissa Dollinger (105), Breanna Villalobos (106), Clarissa Novela (110) and Meghan Contreras (115) also scored for the Panthers.