The Knights braved 106-degree temperatures to claim the CIF championship Wednesday.
St. Joseph's girls golf team pulled out a six-stroke win to capture the Central Section Division 2 championship in Lemoore then.
The Knights won with a score of 457, just in front of second-place Fresno Central, which finished with a score of 463.
The Knights were led by Bella Aldridge, who shot 85 over 18 holes at the Lemoore Golf Course. The rest of the St. Joseph scorers were Annie Heybl (87), Kaitlyn Nuñez (89), Lita Mahoney (97) and Mackenzie Taylor (99). Macie Taylor also competed for the Knights and shot 103.
Central was led by Emily Vang's score of 85. Myndi Xiong (88), Mak Bea (93), Ava Rogers (95) and Lily Xiong (102) also scored for the Grizzlies.
Orcutt Academy competed at the divisional finals and finished seventh with a score of 509. The Spartans were led by Danica Black's 96. Melissa Burns (98), Lauren McClung (98), Kariss Whitford (99) and Luna Sahagun (118) also scored for the Spartans.
"I think what did it for us was our depth," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "We had three girls in the 80s. What I saw were some pretty good golfers, but no team was as deep as us."
Fosdick said it's the first CIF title for a girls golf team at St. Joseph High School. The Knights' boys golf team won a CIF Central Section title in 2019 and was playing in the championship Thursday.
Throughout the season, just about every St. Joseph golfer has led the team in a match as the Knights won the Ocean League title and didn't drop a league dual all season.
"That's what the whole season has been about," Fosdick said. "Our top seven players have all been contributing all season."
The girls golf season was delayed before it ultimately started in February. When the season teed off, players, coaches and parents weren't sure what would happen in terms of league or CIF finals. Everything came together in the end.
"That was very cool. The girls and even the parents said that this (championship) made their year," Fosdick said. "Finally getting to play and winning it made the year. Hopefully it’ll go back to normal in the fall."
The season isn't quite over yet either as three of the top scorers, Aldridge, Heyble and Nuñez, will be advancing to the CIF Central Section Individual Tournament set for Monday at Madera Country Club near Fresno.
Righetti senior Claire Alford, with a score of 76, is the fourth overall qualifier from the tournament. Stockdale's Iris Han (70) is the top qualifier.
Pioneer Valley finishes in fourth
The Panthers girls golf team competed in the Division 3 tournament on Wednesday and took fourth place. The tournament was won by Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, which shot a team score of 459.
The Panthers shot 539. They were led by Carmen Guerrero's 103. Marissa Dollinger (105), Breanna Villalobos (106), Clarissa Novela (110) and Meghan Contreras (115) also scored for the Panthers.
VOTE: Athlete of the Week nominations filled with CIF, league champs
Yvette Abundiz, Santa Maria soccerUpdated
Abundiz, a junior, has been sparking the Saint offense all season long and came through with a beautiful corner kick late in the Saints' match at Kerman.
Abundiz's corner was the assist on the game-winning goal to give Santa Maria its first CIF soccer title in a 3-2 win at Kerman last Friday.
She now has 15 assists on the season.
Amber Wey, Orcutt Academy tennisUpdated
Wey advanced all the way to the CIF Central Section semifinals as the No. 5 seed. She lost to top-seeded Kristina Lee of Clovis North in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0.
Allie Cabiles, Righetti swimUpdated
Cabiles helped the Righetti girls win the CIF Central Section Division 2 title on Saturday. She helped the Warriors win the 200 medley while also taking third in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Alex Paquet, Righetti basketballUpdated
Paquet helped right the ship for the Warriors last week. Following a 66-36 loss to rival St. Joseph last Wednesday, Paquet scored 16 points and helped the Warriors bounce back with a big defensive performance in a 49-45 win over the Knights the following day.
The win gave Righetti its sixth league title in seven seasons and the No. 2 seed for the CIF-CS D1 playoffs.
Kai Oani, St. Joseph basketballUpdated
Oani has had a stellar freshman season and, perhaps, the highlight was her 21-point, eight-steal outburst in the 66-36 win over Righetti.
Though the Knights lost the next game to the Warriors, Oani had 15 points and three steals for St. Joseph.
Madison McCarley, Lompoc swimUpdated
At the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals, McCarley was sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. she also helped the Braves take eighth in the 400 free relay and ninth in the 200 free relay.
VOTE for FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)Updated
Natas Coats, Righetti swimmingUpdated
Coats helped the Warriors finish second at the CIFCS Division 2 finals on Saturday.
He won the 200 and 500 freestyle races and helped the Warriors win the 400 free relay.
Mason Enthoven, Orcutt Academy swimmingUpdated
Enthoven finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyles behind Coats and also helped the Orcutt's relay team finish second in the 400 relay.
Adrian Valdovinos, Pioneer Valley baseballUpdated
On Saturday, Valdovinos threw a complete game one-hitter and only faced two guys over the minimum.
His line: 7 innings pitched, one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. He needed only 78 pitches to get through the Santa Maria lineup.
Coach Cody Smith said a leadoff walk was the only runner to reach second base against Valdovinos and he gave up a single in the sixth.
Nathan Gardner, Nipomo track and fieldUpdated
Gardner was a double-winner at the Mountain League Finals on Friday. He's a sophomore.
Gardner won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. He won both the 110 and the 300 by well over half a second.
Gardner set a PR with a 15.66 in the 110-meter hurdles and ran a 42.37 in the 300 meters.