State basketball playoffs: Righetti edges gutsy Mt. Miguel, advance to regional semis

After what happened in the Central Section semis, "We figured we were due to win one of these," said Righetti point guard Natalie Garcia. "We've been (in close games) so many times."

Mount Miguel brought seven players on the long trip north. The Matadors never subbed.

"We knew they were coming here with seven, on a long bus ride, and would only play five," said Cabigon. "Our strategy was to be aggressive on the rebounds and tire them out."

After leaving the court only during timeouts, quarter breaks and halftime, the Matadors starters seemed to have plenty in the tank. The Warriors, however, did look stronger the crucial last minute of overtime.

Cabigon tied the game on a follow shot with 1:55 left in overtime. She put the Warriors ahead for good, 66-63, with an old-fashioned three-point play, making the free throw after muscling in a follow shot inside while getting fouled with 53.9 seconds left.

After devastating the Warriors all night, Moreno missed her last four shots, though one was a meaningless heave as time was running out.