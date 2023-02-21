Program newcomers Jake Steels, Aaron Casillas and Evan Cloyd all had three hits and two RBIs, and Cal Poly rallied to beat Missouri State 12-5 Sunday to win the three-game series at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium two games to one as the Mustangs opened their 2023 season.
Steels, a Righetti High School graduate, went a combined 7-for-14 in the series.
Steels and Casillas each had a double and two singles. Cloyd tripled once and singled twice for the Mustangs, who hit .336 in the series.
Cal Poly, with six new players in the starting lineup, scored 31 runs on 37 hits in the three-game series.
Missouri State jumped to a 4-0 lead in the third inning Sunday on a sacrifice fly and a three-run home run by Mason Greer. Cal Poly answered with four of its own in the fourth on a two-run double by Cassilas, Cloyd's RBI triple and a wild pitch.
Spencer Nivens hit a one-out solo home run in the top of the fifth, but the Mustangs went ahead for good on a two-run Yorke home run in the bottom of the inning.
Steels hit a two-run double in a six-run Cal Poly eighth. The first five Mustangs batters in the inning singled then Steels hit his two-run double.