The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced a succulent exchange event from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants are asked to bring pest-free clippings of succulents to trade and share with other succulent fans. This is an opportunity to share information and succulent tips with others who share the same passion.
Succulents are an eco-friendly and water-smart gardening concept. Succulents are easy to grow and require minimal watering and maintenance. As a bonus, they come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes to fit into people’s busy lifestyles.
The Santa Maria Public Library held one of its regular succulent exchanges Saturday morning in Lavagnino Plaza. From left, Yvonne Emerson, Doug Brown, Ardis Brown, Dave Holland and Joanne Britton discuss the various succulents available.
David Sanchez, left, shows Jan Jones, center, one of many succulents available at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange on Saturday at Lavagnino Plaza. At right is the Library's Joanna Britton.
The Santa Maria Public Library held one of its regular succulent exchanges Saturday morning in Lavagnino Plaza. From left, Yvonne Emerson, Doug Brown, Ardis Brown, Dave Holland and Joanne Britton discuss the various succulents available.
David Sanchez, left, shows Jan Jones, center, one of many succulents available at the Santa Maria Public Library's succulent exchange on Saturday at Lavagnino Plaza. At right is the Library's Joanna Britton.