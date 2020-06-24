Suduko
According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students will now be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17. Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for students to attend campuses just two to three days per week.
A Lompoc man was charged Wednesday in connection to the head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and severely injured his passenger.
Each meal came with a card of thanks from Julian, which read:
"When the sun rises, you are working. When the sun goes down, you continue working. Thank you for working with your hands, your mind, and your heart, cultivating hope for future harvests.
Yes we can!"
Although there will be no Lompoc Flower Festival this summer, one aspect of the event carried on Saturday with the crowning of this year's queen.
Santa Barbara County officials are deeply concerned about the county's rising rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last week, …
A Lompoc woman reached a deal with prosecutors Thursday to plead guilty to a reduced felony manslaughter charge in connection to the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.
Several community members on Tuesday night implored Lompoc’s governing body to reallocate money away from the city’s police department and instead redirect those funds to social programs and other services that could address the underlying causes of crime and cut down on the need for armed policing. Police Chief Joe Mariani shared his concerns with the movement.
Man with handgun shot by Santa Maria police officer near miniature golf course; investigation underway
A man who allegedly waved a handgun in front of bystanders at Boomers! miniature golf course was shot by police Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into the shooting now is underway.
More than 100 community members gathered at Independence Square, in the 100 block of South V Street, for the city’s first-ever public Juneteenth celebration. The festive event, which commemorated the end of slavery in the U.S., included remarks from attendees who pushed for unity and togetherness, as well as singing and a lot of dancing.
A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Maria was killed instantly and a small fire was ignited Thursday when his cycle collided head-on with a vehicle while rounding a curve on Foxen Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.