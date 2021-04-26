You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, April 18

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:29 p.m., Abraham Lopez, 37, was arrested in the 600 block of North Larkspur Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, first-degree burglary, illegal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 7:53 p.m., Tawnya Armijo, 41, was arrested in the 100 block of Garden Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

