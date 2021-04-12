You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, April 4

INCIDENT — At 12:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West Alexander Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 3:06 a.m., Ismael Torres, 32, was arrested at an unlisted location on Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally carrying and possessing a loaded gun, carrying a gun on school property, illegally possessing ammunition and obliterating the serial number of a gun.

