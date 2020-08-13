Sunday, August 2

ARREST — At 4:17 p.m., Jose C. Hernandez, 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 166 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury.
Monday, August 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Raquel J. Zurita, 23, was arrested in the location of Highway 1 and North Solomon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
