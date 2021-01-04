Sunday, Dec. 27

INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., Jonathan Echevarria, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
