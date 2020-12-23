Sunday, Dec. 6

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1400 block of North Concord Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Florencio Solano-Ortiz, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 11:57 p.m., Dietmar Anielski, 56, was arrested in the 800 block of West Donovand Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
