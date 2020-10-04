Sunday Doonesbury

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Accessing the estuary near Ocean Beach Park has been restricted to the public for as long as many Lompoc residents can remember but will reopen to water recreation activities for the first time in decades next month.