Sunday, Feb. 14

Sunday, Feb. 14

INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Concepcion Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:07 a.m., Irma Gallardo, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

ARREST — At 9:20 p.m., Brandon Bautista, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Jones Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

