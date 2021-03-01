You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Feb. 21

INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of East Armstrong Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Blosser Road.

ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Mary Adam, 61, was arrested in the 1500 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:33 p.m., Alberto Castillo, 24, was arrested on a federal warrant in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking, then turned over to the FBI.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

