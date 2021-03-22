Sunday, Feb. 28

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:37 a.m., Javier Lopez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara county Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.
ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Jose Villanueva De La Cruz, 28, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
