Sunday, Feb. 7

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT —At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Anthony Flippen, 36, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and battery.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
