You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Jan. 17

Sunday, Jan. 17

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North A Street and East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant in the 400 block of alley of North J and K streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in a citation.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of East College Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News