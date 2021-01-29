You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Jan. 24

Sunday, Jan. 24

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Atlantic Place.

INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.

INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of Crabtree Court.

ARREST — At 5:06 a.m., Jorge Lua, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, resisting an officer with additional force and harming a police horse or dog.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

