Sunday, Jan. 3

INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of West Barton Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Birch Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 800 block of West Maple Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

