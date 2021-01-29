You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Jan. 3

INCIDENT — At 7:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Stanford Road and North Berkeley Way.

ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Guadalalupe Vasquez, 19, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and obstruction, and released on $0 bail.

ARREST — At 5:30 p.m., Daisy Ruiz, 18, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and obstruction.

