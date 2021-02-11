Sunday, Jan. 31

ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Edgar Lopez, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 12:29 a.m., Juan Ortiz, 33, was arrested near the intersection of North School and East Hermosa streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and driving without a license.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
