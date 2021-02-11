You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Jan. 31

Sunday, Jan. 31

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 200 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of ID theft in the 700 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of South F Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Local News

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News