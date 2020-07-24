Sunday, July 12

Sunday, July 12

ARREST — A Salinas couple was arrested about 1:10 p.m. after their vehicle was stopped by deputies for having expired registration at Sanja Cota and Edison Street in Santa Ynez.

Leslie Kasden, 52, and Michael Borg, 609, were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, and a search allegedly revealed 1 gram of methamphetamine hidden in Kasden’s bra and 20 grams of meth in her purse.

Kasden and Borg were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

INCIDENT — A man having an argument with a woman about 7:15 p.m. in a car parked in the street brought deputies to the 600 block of Roskilde Drive in Solvang, where, they said, they detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from the driver’s window.

The driver allegedly admitted to having cannabis and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and to having one drink at 8:30 a.m.

However, a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up three open containers of alcohol and approximately 28.7 grams of cannabis. The driver also had difficulty performing field sobriety tests and allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.105%.

He was subsequently cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and was released.

