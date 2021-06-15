INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Presiker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Church and South Elizabeth streets.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0