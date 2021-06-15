INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Presiker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Church and South Elizabeth streets.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.