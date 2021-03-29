You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, March 21

INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

