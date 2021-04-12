You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, March 21

Sunday, March 21

INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:10 a.m., Tomas Romero, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.

