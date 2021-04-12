Sunday, March 28

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West North Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 6:41 p.m., Christopher Jaloma, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and obstruction.
ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Robert Ravenscroft, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegally possessing a controlled substance.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
