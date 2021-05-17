INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of Regal Drive.
ARREST — At 1:36 a.m., Wilfredo Guardado, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and vandalism.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.