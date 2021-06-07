INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT —At 6:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Depot and West Cook streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cook Street.
ARREST — At 1:08 a.m., Livia Morales-Casper, 22, was arrested in the 4000 block of Cedarhurst Drive in Orcutt and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.