INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m.., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block alley of North K and L streets.