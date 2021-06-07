INCIDENT — At 8:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of South C Street that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues.
ARREST — At 4:41 a.m., Charles Chung, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, resisting an officer with additional force, elder abuse, battery against a police officer and possession of metal knuckles.