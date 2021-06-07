INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Playa Blanca Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 500 block of West Boone Street.
ARREST — At 3:10 a.m., Erik Rocha Fernandez, 20, was arrested near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Donovan Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
ARREST — At 6:22 a.m., Arturo Lopez, 50, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Alberto Rivera, 30, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Harding Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received 31 reports of fireworks.