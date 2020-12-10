Sunday, Nov. 22

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.
