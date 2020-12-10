You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+12
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News