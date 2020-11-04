Sunday, Oct. 25

INCIDENT — At 5:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., James Stewart, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Campodanico Avenue in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult, and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!