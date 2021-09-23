INCIDENT — At 11:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 800 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Morrison and South Russell avenues.
ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Christopher Martin, 62, was arrested near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and evading police.
Santa Maria Police received two report of fireworks.