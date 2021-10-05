INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 400 block of North Daisy Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North T and U streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Olive and Bailey avenues.