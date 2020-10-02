Sunday, Sept. 27

INCIDENT — At 5:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North College Drive and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:32 p.m., Derek Leif Person, 36, was arrested in the area of Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 8:37 p.m., Marcos Rodriguez-Rios, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Marcelino Cristobal-De La Cruz, 20, was arrested in the area of South Blosser Road and Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run, resulting in injury; and driving without a license.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!