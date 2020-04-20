Surprise car parade aims to lift spirts of Orcutt veterinarian during COVID-19 isolation

Surprise car parade aims to lift spirts of Orcutt veterinarian during COVID-19 isolation

  • Updated

A parade of 40-plus cars, adorned with stuffed animals, balloons and carrying pets and clients of Orcutt veterinarian Dr. Ruth Corbo, owner of the mobile vet clinic Vet 2 Pet, wound through her neighborhood Saturday afternoon to show support for Corbo.

The surprise "thank you" was organized by Corbo's husband, Rich, and a friend to pick her spirits up during the isolation required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbo works throughout Orcutt and Santa Maria making house calls and, also, works with the Santa Maria Animal Shelter and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural
Education

Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

  • Updated

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News