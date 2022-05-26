During this difficult and contentious election season, it’s refreshing to see a candidate who enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support throughout Santa Barbara County.
Susan Salcido, who is running for re-election as County Superintendent of Schools, is that candidate. She is a living example of the proverb, “Be modest in speech but excel in action”.
During her past five years as Superintendent, Susan’s strong support of schools, children, and families, coupled with her strong leadership skills, have drawn praise from all regions and segments of the community. Descriptive words most heard or read about Susan include skillful, experienced, competent, visionary, analytical, trustworthy, diplomatic, a good listener, and boundless energy.
Susan is a born leader.
She has also been tested in crisis management to the extreme. In 2017 (the year she took office) she had to navigate the conditions created by the Thomas fire. Then in 2018 she had to mitigate the tragic impacts of the debris flow. Since 2020 to the present, the COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the largest threats to our schools in our nation’s history. Susan’s priorities remained consistent and focused on children: keep students safe, keep schools open, and continue to focus on longterm excellence.
Susan immediately recognized the growing mental health challenges for children and the lack of resources. Working in partnership with county Mental Health, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and local school districts she played a major role in brokering a $4 million dollar grant to place mental health services on school campuses.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino wrote about Dr. Salcido, “Her unflinching proactive leadership during multiple challenges has been crucial to our resilience. I am grateful for her strong and unifying efforts”.
Susan is out there on the front lines. She has visited over 500 classrooms throughout the county, and attends countless community and school events.
Susan is home grown. She attended public schools in Santa Maria and earned two degrees from UCSB. She has worked on the front lines in education in this county for over 26 years as a high school English teacher and coach, a junior high school principal, deputy superintendent and superintendent of the county education office. She knows and understands regional differences and nuance. Susan is a trusted leader, bringing people together to resolve difficult issues.
Michelle Minetti, a first-grade teacher in Guadalupe and a Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year sums it up: “Susan is a pillar of the community and the world of public education. She is a product of our county school system who received her education and stayed close to her roots to give back and lead our school districts at the county level. Her work ethic embodies her family's humble beginnings in the Santa Maria Valley. She is the example that teachers talk to their students about when it comes to hard work and perseverance, making dreams a reality.”
Simply put, Susan Salcido’s motivation is pure: It’s for students. She is a born leader.