The San Luis Obispo girls edged Righetti and the Tigers boys swam away with league championships at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

San Luis Obispo out-scored runner-up Righetti 586.5-522 in the girls meet, and the San Luis Obispo boys out-scored runner-up Arroyo Grande 567-502.

The Righetti girls had several highlights. The 200 medley relay team of Madi Piasai, Allie Cabiles, Noemi Bravo-Guzman and Sasha Martinez won in a league and pool record 1 minute, 57.40 seconds. Piasai and Bravo-Guzman went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, with Piasai winning in a pool and league record 57.73. Bravo-Guzman finished second in 58.16.

Cabiles earned an open double, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:14.85 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.45. Kirsten Herrmann took the open 100 freestyle in 54.46.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Herrmann, Martinez, Piasai and Bravo-Guzman teamed for a win in 1:39.23. That time set a league and pool record.

Kale Burk gave San Luis Obispo an open double, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The Tigers also got wins from Gaylynn Kirn in the 200 freestyle and their 400 freestyle relay team.

The Arroyo Grande girls finished third with 388 points in the team standings. Santa Ynez (211 points) and Nipomo (147) finished fifth and sixth in the seven-team field.

Landon Lassahn of Santa Ynez scored a big double in the boys meet, taking the 200 freestyle in a league record 1:42.94 and winning the 100 freestyle in 47.02.

Righetti's Natas Coats won the 500 in 4:36.82. Other area winners included Max Tuggle of Arroyo Grande in the 200 individual medley, Jack Capra of Arroyo Grande in the 100 backstroke and Cole Aguirre from Nipomo in the 100 butterfly.

San Luis Obispo got wins from its 200 medley relay team, Daniel Elwyn in the 100 breaststroke and its 400 freestyle relay team. Conner Rocha of Paso Robles won the 50 freestyle. Paso Robles took the 200 freestyle relay.

Santa Ynez finished fourth in the seven-team field with 266 points. Righetti finished fifth with 257 and Nipomo was sixth with 157.

Ocean League

The Atascadero girls and boys teams both made a strong showing at host Pioneer Valley, and both earned a league championship. The Atascadero girls out-scored runner-up Templeton 513-388 and the boys scored 463 points to runner-up Orcutt Academy's 359.

Local teams had several highlights in the boys meet. Orcutt Academy senior Mason Enthoven went 4-for-4 swimming the lead-off leg for the winning 200 medley relay team, taking the open 200 freestyle in 1:48.55 and 500 free in 4:54.89 and anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay team.

Enthoven, Sebastian McLaughlin, Isaiah Lopez and Edward Wallace teamed for a 1:48.42 in the 200 medley relay. The 400 relay quartet of Wallace, Lopez, Raymond Pettit and Enthoven won in 3:32.00.

Pettit won the open 200 individual medley in 2:14.15. Cabrillo's Ethan Stocker won the 50 freestyle in 22.68, the 100 free in 41.14 and anchored the 200 freestyle relay team that won in 1:34.71. Sean Gummerel, Gabe Gonzales and Arik Halbersen teamed with Stocker in that one.

Lompoc's Gustavo Delgado won the 100 butterfly in 54.75 and the 100 backstroke in 55.99. Meanwhile, Atascadero got a win from Beau Heinemann in the 100 breaststroke.

The Cabrillo boys finished third in the eight-team field with 337 points. Pioneer Valley was fourth with 288, Lompoc was seventh with 129 and Santa Maria finished eighth with 107.

The Atascadero girls got wins in several events. Marlie Cazier won the diving competition with a meet record 378.95. Brianna Griffith tied the 1:07.56 meet record she set in the 100 breaststroke in the Tuesday preliminaries. Katherine Stohl scored a double, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. All three Atascadero relay teams won.

Orcutt Academy's Ryan Steed and Ella Edds went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle. Steed won in 2:05.27. Edds was second in 2:06.01. Edds won the 500 in 5:32.67.

Templeton's Kylie Bell doubled, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Templeton's Jenna Sanders won the 100 freestyle.

The Orcutt Academy girls finished third in the eight-team standings with 364 points. Lompoc was fourth with 295. Cabrillo finished fifth with 2888, Santa Maria was sixth with 130 and Pioneer Valley was seventh with 104.